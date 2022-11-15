William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryan Specialty in a report released on Friday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Ryan Specialty’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 5.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

RYAN stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.