Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT at $10.43

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $548.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 259,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.