Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT at $10.43

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.
ESPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $548.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
