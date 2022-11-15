Analysts Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT at $676.13

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $676.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPRUY. Barclays lowered Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kering from €700.00 ($721.65) to €520.00 ($536.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kering from €670.00 ($690.72) to €690.00 ($711.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kering from €685.00 ($706.19) to €650.00 ($670.10) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Kering from €715.00 ($737.11) to €690.00 ($711.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Kering Stock Performance

PPRUY stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

