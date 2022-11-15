United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $24.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $351,087,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $45,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 163.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $62,648,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.