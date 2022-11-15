Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the October 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EADSY opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbus from €155.00 ($159.79) to €185.00 ($190.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Airbus from €142.00 ($146.39) to €141.00 ($145.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

