Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the October 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 905,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EADSY opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
