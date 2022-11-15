Short Interest in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Drops By 19.9%

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 160,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

THFF stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $578.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.61. First Financial has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 795.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth $96,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

