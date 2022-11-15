Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Short Interest Down 26.8% in October

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Argus Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Argus Capital during the first quarter valued at $19,439,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Argus Capital by 166.7% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Argus Capital by 17.1% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Argus Capital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,533,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 268,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argus Capital by 60.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 199,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Argus Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARGU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Argus Capital has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

About Argus Capital

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

