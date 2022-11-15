Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives $123.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.25.

DROOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.95) to GBX 89 ($1.05) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.53) to GBX 114 ($1.34) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 150 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Deliveroo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Deliveroo stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

