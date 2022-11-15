Telsey Advisory Group Trims FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Target Price to $9.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIGS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FIGS to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut FIGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.04.
NYSE FIGS opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
