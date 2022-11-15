NU (NYSE:NU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NU from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.03.

NU Price Performance

NU stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 695.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,015,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 887,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NU by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NU by 1,131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 439,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 403,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $6,600,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

