Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

