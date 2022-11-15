Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.26. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $33,806.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $85,279.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $33,806.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,283 shares of company stock worth $891,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 1.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 525,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

