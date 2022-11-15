Piper Sandler Cuts Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $2.40

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.68.

NYSE BLND opened at $2.19 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.70% and a negative net margin of 277.61%. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,495 shares of company stock worth $379,028. 15.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $36,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

