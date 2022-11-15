NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Shares of NVDA opened at $162.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $405.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average is $157.14.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

