Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Up 37.0% in October

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the October 15th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital lowered Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Blockchain will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 32.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 126,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.