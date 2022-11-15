Lizhi (LIZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $76.99 million for the quarter.

Lizhi stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

