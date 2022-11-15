Lizhi (LIZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $76.99 million for the quarter.
Lizhi Stock Performance
Lizhi stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lizhi
LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lizhi (LIZI)
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.