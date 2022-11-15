BEST (BEST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th.

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 162.88% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Shares of BEST opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.75. BEST has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BEST by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BEST by 291.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BEST by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

