Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 6.8 %

PULM stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

