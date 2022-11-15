StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

About PowerFleet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PowerFleet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PowerFleet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.