StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
PowerFleet Trading Up 11.5 %
Shares of PWFL stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
