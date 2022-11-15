QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

QCR stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $870.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53.

In other QCR news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 4,500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 4,500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,591.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,538.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,618 shares of company stock worth $422,287. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in QCR by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

