QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Raised to $17.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

QuinStreet stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.18 million, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

