QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Raised to $17.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
QNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.
QuinStreet Trading Down 0.1 %
QuinStreet stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.18 million, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.75.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
