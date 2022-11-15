Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.76. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.82.
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
