Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Price Performance

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.76. Qumu has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

About Qumu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.