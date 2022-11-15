Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Rain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $6.19 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.33.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rain Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 972,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $5,667,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,518,245.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 972,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,667,995.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,147,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,518,245.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,710,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,971,387.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,737,842.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 224,900.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

