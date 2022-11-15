Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $42.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.88.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,327 shares of company stock worth $7,313,106 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 132.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 13.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $69,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Sunrun by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.