Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of RKDA opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.14. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.66.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
