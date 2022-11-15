Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.14. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arcadia Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.