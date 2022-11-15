Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $164.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 835,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 146,932 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.