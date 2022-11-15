StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RMCF opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.00. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,971.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,584.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 47,900 shares of company stock worth $309,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
