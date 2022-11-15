StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.00. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,971.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,584.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 47,900 shares of company stock worth $309,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

