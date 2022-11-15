Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $915.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $925.00 to $915.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $851.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $766.81.

REGN opened at $742.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $718.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $769.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

