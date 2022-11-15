Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut Roku from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.62.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.67. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $279.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Roku Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

