Membership Collective Group (MCG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Membership Collective Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 167.89%. The firm had revenue of $243.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCG opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $281.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.

MCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

