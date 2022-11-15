RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Price Performance
RFIL opened at $5.41 on Friday. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.09.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
