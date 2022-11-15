StockNews.com Upgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.96.
Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.52.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
