Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $40.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

