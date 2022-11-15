Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Salem Media Group Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $40.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.