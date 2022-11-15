StockNews.com Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.53. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

