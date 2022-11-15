SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

