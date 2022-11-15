Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

