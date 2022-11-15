Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 1.8 %
Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $92.00.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.
