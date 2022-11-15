Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the October 15th total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Enveric Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

About Enveric Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Enveric Biosciences by 206.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 922,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 621,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

(Get Rating)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.