Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Declines By 27.1%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LifeMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFMDP opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

