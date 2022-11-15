Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 965,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 22.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 million, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.90. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

