Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Update

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 60,695 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 120.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ARIS opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

ARIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.