Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,145,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 515,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

