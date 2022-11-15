Clearfield (CLFD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield Trading Up 6.4 %

Clearfield stock opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $130.01.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter worth $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.