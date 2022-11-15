Camtek (CAMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camtek Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CAMT opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Get Camtek alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camtek by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camtek by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Camtek

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.