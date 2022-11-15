Camtek (CAMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Camtek Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of CAMT opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camtek by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camtek by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camtek (CAMT)
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.