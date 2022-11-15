JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Update

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCNE. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 200.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $933,000.

HCNE stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

