Evogene (EVGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Evogene to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,172.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. On average, analysts expect Evogene to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVGN opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Evogene has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVGN. Aegis reduced their target price on Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

