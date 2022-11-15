Evogene (EVGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Evogene to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,172.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. On average, analysts expect Evogene to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of EVGN opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Evogene has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVGN. Aegis reduced their target price on Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

About Evogene

(Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.