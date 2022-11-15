Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Up 36.7% in October

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,931,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Halberd Price Performance
Halberd stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Halberd has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Halberd Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halberd (HALB)
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.