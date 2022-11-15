Despegar.com (DESP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Despegar.com to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Despegar.com Trading Down 1.2 %
DESP stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $451.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.89. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $12.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Despegar.com Company Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.
