Despegar.com (DESP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Despegar.com to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Despegar.com Trading Down 1.2 %

DESP stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $451.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.89. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DESP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

