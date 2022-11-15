Northland Capmk Comments on PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Shares of MYPS opened at $4.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.10. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 18,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $73,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

