PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MYPS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $534.69 million, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.10. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PLAYSTUDIOS

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 18,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $73,096.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,789 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 680,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 646,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

