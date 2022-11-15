Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.96.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$28.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.98. The firm has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

